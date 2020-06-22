New driver services schedule launches this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This week, drivers license stations are rolling out a new schedule.
Wednesdays will now be reserved for firearms and security guards permits, renewals, duplicates or ID cards.
Anyone 65 or older will be seen Wednesday mornings between 8 and 10.
Previously, Wednesdays were open for anyone to be seen regardless of the reason.
The daily schedule sorted by last name is still in place:
- Monday A-E
- Tuesday F-L
- Wednesday Firearm Permits, Security Guard Permits, Renewals, & Duplicates
- Thursday M-S
- Friday T-Z
The schedule remains temporary after closing down during the pandemic forced a backup.
Everyone is still encouraged to wear masks at driver license stations, and temperature checks will be done before anyone can go inside.
Some stations have taken out all of the chairs to prevent from overcrowding and to make sure people are six feet apart.
