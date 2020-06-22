MSDH’s delayed release of COVID-19 numbers causing concern for Miss. residents

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) released the newest numbers for COVID-19 in the Magnolia State on Monday, and over 1,600 new cases have been identified in the last five days as well as forty more deaths.
Over the last eight days, there have been 199 new cases in South Mississippi, with 120 of those are from Harrison County alone. In fact, 35 percent of all total cases in Harrison County have occurred within the last eight days.
June 17 was the last day the state department of health released numbers, and the latest increases and the delay in their reporting have troubled some community members.
“It is troublesome that the numbers are being delayed or not reported timely because my wife and I use these numbers to determine what our own risk is when we go out into town,” said Coast resident Daniel Lucci.
Dan emailed WLOX News questioning the delay in the reporting of the number of COVID-19 cases. Prior to the interview, the state department of health revealed the newest numbers, and they didn’t put Dan at ease.
“It is concerning to me because it means that this is going to go on longer, and I want to get back to the way things were-- which will probably never happen, but I want to get as close to that as we can.”
Doctor Thomas Dobbs stated the delay was due to software issues.
While a return to normal may not be right around the corner, Dan stressed the importance of staying informed in the meantime.
“I think it is important for people to be aware of what is going on and to pay attention to it. When you have these numbers it will at least allow you to see if it is getting better or worse in your local community,” said Dan.
According to the state department of health, only fifteen percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized and seventeen thousand have already recovered.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.