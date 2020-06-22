Having 2 state flags ‘well-intentioned’ but ‘does not meet the threshold,' says Gov. Reeves

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Reeves does not support the idea of having two state flags.
“Over the weekend there has been a proposal floating amongst some in the legislature to create a second Mississippi flag,” Gov. Reeves said Monday morning. “Let’s call it the ‘Separate but Equal’ flag option.”
Reeves said that while well-intentioned, “it does not meet the threshold.”
He said this, or any similar plan, would accomplish the opposite goal and would only divide our state more.
“I don’t believe it would satisfy either side of this debate, and I don’t think it is a viable alternative.”
Mississippi House Democrats have also said they would not support the two flag alternative and are prepared to vote against, “any measure short of taking an up or down vote for change!”
Reeves said he has been “thinking and praying hard” about the best way to find a solution, one that “unites us as a people proud of our future!”
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.