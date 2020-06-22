Construction projects for Pearl River Co. schools are nearing completion

CARRIERE, Miss. (WLOX) - Pearl River County School Superintendent Alan Lumpkin says the crew is in the home stretch of completing school construction projects worth $18.5 million.
“It’s kind of chaotic a little bit as school is starting in August, but you know, we are in the home stretch. We’ve been in this bond construction through the election for the last five years now,” Lumpkin said.
And with that light at the end of the rafters, comes 27 new classrooms at PRC Elementary along with renovating and relocating the school library and adding to the school cafeteria.
The third phase of the project is a 1,000 seat multi-purpose facility on the Carriere campus. It features three classrooms for performing arts.
"Really kind of the hallmark of the project is that multi-purpose facility," Lumpkin added. "Yes, it's the home stretch, and we're excited about it, and we're excited to see these buildings going up, and our children are going to be the ones that benefit from it all."
Especially the 1,400-1,500 children at the elementary school who've grown up and literally watched these buildings go up all around them.
“Our enrollment has been increasing every year for the past eight years, and we’ve been creative in using the spaces that we’ve had to use,” he said.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.