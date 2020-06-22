‘Black Lives Matter’ street art in Moss Point stirs controversy among community

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Coastal residents continue to react to the protests sweeping the nation. People in Moss Point are now speaking out in opposition to the Black Lives Matter street art in front of city hall.
The painting in front of City Hall was created by Moss Point mayor Mario King, and some people living in the area are not happy about it-- calling the mural graffiti and saying that it does not represent everyone living in Moss Point.
Many of the people speaking out are saying that the fist on the mural is divisive and promotes violence. Leslie Welford opposes the mural and feels that it is creating hate in the community.
“The painting on the ground is very racial. It should not say “Black Lives Matter” or “any lives matter” because it is defacing public property,” said Welford.
One man was in favor of the street art and said he was happy to see the mayor taking action.
“It’s just another way to just basically have your leadership take action and just point out things that he sees that are going on in his community,” said William Batson.
Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley said he doesn’t know if the painting would be considered “graffiti” if it was done by someone other than the mayor, but an investigation would take place if that were the case.
Chief Ashley believes the paint is not permanent and will wash off.
