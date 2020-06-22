Biloxi looking to increase their share of Tidelands funds

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi is wanting to get its fair share of Tidelands Funds this year.
For the last four years, the city has been putting $7 to 8 million into the fund each year. That is about 80 percent of the Public Tidelands Trust Funds’ money.
But Biloxi has only received an average of $621,000 each year.
Now, Mayor ‘Fofo’ Gillich takes a different approach to the fund.
“Ask and you shall receive,” Gillich said. “I was told when I became mayor that I wasn’t asking for enough.”
This year, the council is asking for $8.5 million from the state.
“We found it reasonable to ask for $14-15 million each year, we don’t get that much, but that’s our intent, to put our projects in front of them,” he said. “They’re all valuable projects, related to the quality of life and tourism.”
State Tidelands Funds received by Biloxi since 2015:
Tidelands money comes from the lease of tidelands and submerged land owned by the state. The money goes to Jackson and is doled out by the legislature based on recommendations by the Department of Marine Resources. The projects are almost exclusively water-related.
“Expansion of boat ramps and boat launches, those kinds of things,” Gillich said. “It’s water-oriented and that’s the intent, to have the access and the beautification of the waterfront, which we have a lot of.”
One of the projects is a six-and-a-half acre park already under construction in Woolmarket. It got some tidelands funding last year as well.
“It will be the second-largest park in the city of Biloxi,” said Ward 7 Councilman Nathan Barrett. “It will have a walking track a basketball court, pickleball court, restrooms and pavilions, a playground area and a little fishing area when it’s complete.”
The requested money would go to seven projects across the city. These projects include:
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.