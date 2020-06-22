Beauvoir COO “not surprised” to lose Literary Landmark designation

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Jefferson Davis Home and Presidential Library at Beauvoir is losing its designation as a Literary Landmark.
Friday, June 12, the Executive Committee of United for Libraries voted unanimously to rescind the status previously given to the library, which sits on the grounds of the historic last home of Confederate president Jefferson Davis.
The program recognizes sites of literary significance, and the designations are awarded to sites as opposed to authors.
The United for Libraries Executive Board released a statement saying, “United for Libraries has rescinded this designation, and regrets any implied endorsement of this site. We reject the racist and wrong ‘Lost Cause’ ideology promoted in Jefferson Davis’ memoirs and by the site’s owners, the Mississippi Division of Sons of Confederate Veterans, Inc. The site’s focus does not match United for Libraries’ values. The continued inclusion of Beauvoir as a Literary Landmark was an oversight — one that we are rectifying.”
The Presidential Library at Beauvoir was originally given the Literary Landmark designation because the Biloxi home is where Jefferson Davis wrote, The Rise and Fall of the Confederate Government. According to an Amazon listing for the book, which was originally published in 1881, the two-volume chronicle covers “the birth, life, and death of the Confederacy, from the Missouri Compromise in 1820, through the tumultuous events of the Civil War, to the readmission of the Southern states to the U.S. Congress in the late 1860s.”
Dylan Mears, Chief Operations Officer for Beauvior, told WLOX News he was, “Not surprised, considering the current climate in America.”
Literary Landmarks is a legacy program of Friends of Libraries U.S.A., which merged with the American Library Association’s Association for Library Trustees and Advocates in 2009 to become what is now known as United for Libraries.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.