Beauvoir COO “not surprised” to lose Literary Landmark designation

The Presidential Library at Beauvoir was originally given the Literary Landmark designation because the Biloxi home is where Jefferson Davis wrote, The Rise and Fall of the Confederate Government. According to an Amazon listing for the book, which was originally published in 1881, the two-volume chronicle covers “the birth, life, and death of the Confederacy, from the Missouri Compromise in 1820, through the tumultuous events of the Civil War, to the readmission of the Southern states to the U.S. Congress in the late 1860s.”