Warm and humid tonight. Scattered storms possible Monday.

The rest of our Father’s Day is going to be warm and humid. There will be a small chance for a few isolated showers and storms. Lows will be in the mid 70s.
We may have a few showers on Monday morning, but scattered showers and storms are possible by Monday afternoon. It will stay warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s.
Scattered showers and storms are possible Tuesday through Thursday. It will be warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Friday and Saturday will be drier with highs near 90.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.