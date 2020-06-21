Some vacuum cleaners recalled after two reports of fires

Some vacuum cleaners recalled after two reports of fires
The vacuum is predominantly black with blue trim and rubber trim around the base. The “SRX” logo is located on the right and left front panels of the vacuum. There is a clear water basin at the base of the vacuum. (Source: CPSC)
By Kevin Foster | June 20, 2020 at 6:13 PM CDT - Updated June 21 at 9:02 AM

(WAFB) - Circuit boards in about 38,000 Rainbow SRX brand water-based filtration vacuum cleaners sold between June 2019 and June 2020 can spark and catch fire.

The manufacturer said it received two reports of its vacuums catching fire. Neither case resulted in injuries, the company said.

Consumers are advised to unplug and stop using their vacuums to check for model number RHCS19 Type 120 and a serial number that falls within the range 22003399 through 22077889.

The vacuum is predominantly black with blue trim and rubber trim around the base. The “SRX” logo is located on the right and left front panels of the vacuum. There is a clear water basin at the base of the vacuum.
The vacuum is predominantly black with blue trim and rubber trim around the base. The “SRX” logo is located on the right and left front panels of the vacuum. There is a clear water basin at the base of the vacuum. (Source: CPSC)
The vacuum is predominantly black with blue trim and rubber trim around the base. The “SRX” logo is located on the right and left front panels of the vacuum. There is a clear water basin at the base of the vacuum.
The vacuum is predominantly black with blue trim and rubber trim around the base. The “SRX” logo is located on the right and left front panels of the vacuum. There is a clear water basin at the base of the vacuum. (Source: CPSC)

Owners of those vacuums should contact an authorized Rainbow distributor for a free repair or call 833-940-2775.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.