Pascagoula hosts first youth softball tournament at new sports complex

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - In the first tournament at the new Pascagoula Sports Complex, teams and their fans had to follow new social distancing guidelines while at the ball field.
“Last week it was really more social distancing. More masks being worn and things like that. It seems like this week people are being a little more conscientious on the coolers they bring in. Everything they need for themselves,” said softball head coach Ken Tuggle. “But the girls, when they get out here, it’s hard to keep them apart you know? It’s hard to keep them apart, but we’re doing the best we can.”
Softball players like Jadyn Burney feel that softball is the perfect sport to play while still maintaining a safe distance.
“I definitely think that it is more fair for softball to be playing right now because, like I said, this position is, this game is separated. Positions are six feet apart, social distancing. They also have the bleachers cut out right now. You have to bring your own chairs,” Burney said. “With other sports, everything is close together. So I definitely feel like softball is a sport that we can get out and play right now.”
Just being back out on the diamond with teammates is what excites Holly Parmelee the most.
“It feels great because I’ve been with a lot of teams, and this is the main team that’s actually felt like a big family,” Parmelee said. “It’s great to be back with the family that I enjoy to play with and roll around in the dirt with half the time, so that’s great.”
That family extends to the fans cheering on the teams. Especially for Melissa Everett, better known as Nana.
“It makes me so proud and so happy that I have all these girls. I love them,” Everett said.
