Hot for Father’s Day. Isolated storms possible.

Happy Father’s Day! It’s going to be hot with highs in the low 90s this afternoon. While most of us will be dry, isolated showers and storms are possible in the afternoon. Rain chances will decrease after the sunset.
We may have a few showers around on Monday morning. Temperatures will start off in the mid 70s. Scattered showers and storms are possible Monday afternoon with highs in the upper 80s.
Scattered showers and storms are possible Tuesday through Thursday. It will be warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
