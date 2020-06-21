Families hit the town to celebrate Father’s Day

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Families spent the day out to honor and celebrate the special men in their lives who hold the title dad.
Many kicked their day off at the beach to enjoy water activities.
“We gone try to get these kids on these jet skis, just give them a different environment for a second. Go and enjoy the hotel, probably do a little more pool,” said Terrance Butler.
Butler is a father from New Orleans who’s grateful to celebrate Father’s Day another year and believes being an active parent makes a difference in a child’s life.
“A lot of us not being fathers, and it’s hurting our society with the kids not being active, missing their parents. Even with the ones that have parents deceased, it’s hard on them. If we can grab them and pick them up and save as many as we could it’s going to change the world,” Butler said.
Some dads decided to grill on the beach, and others were treated to Father’s Day brunch at local restaurants.
Joe Cloyd expressed how his dad set the bar high for fatherhood and strives to do the same for his children.
“My parents and my dad were great influences in my life, and I just hope to use that example that was set and try to do the best I can to be a positive influence in their lives,” Cloyd said.
Cloyd said the year of 2020 has been wild, but days like this help him understand we have a lot to celebrate.
