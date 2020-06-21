American Gaming Association lays out guidelines for virtual payment options on casino gaming floors

“In terms of cashless gaming, I think there is obviously health benefits without touching and without as many points of contact, but it’s also the convenience of the device. It’s no different from the convenience that guests have from using the credit card nowadays instead of using a check, from being able to use things like Apple or Google pay and quickly doing a touch of their device as opposed to going into their wallet and getting the money,” said Ben Koff, Vice President of Marketing at the Scarlet Pearl.