Wade-in memorial service led by youth as old as those who first demonstrated

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - This year’s wade-in ceremony was more than 60 years in the making. It was a short stride with a big message.
Teenagers - about the same age as those who fought in the 1950s and ’60s for their right to enjoy beaches in Harrison County - were in charge.
“These young people are so far ahead of us,” said co-organizer John Kemp. “They learn differently. They learn through visual arts. You can tell somebody about 1960, but if you can see it on a board, and imagine what young people must have went through, it may have a greater impact, and that’s the hope of it.”
Kemp’s son Saveair has imagined it.
“I think I would react in the same way,” he said. “A lot of them were my age, 17 or younger. Some of them were 14 years old, and they had the courage to go out there knowing they would be escorted off the beach by any means necessary.”
The walk-in brought hundreds to the ceremony led by John Kemp and friend Madison Pavlus that included the reading of the names of those involved in the original demonstrations who have passed away.
“It definitely brought a lot of mixed emotions because you see so much hate, but definitely so much gratitude joy and the coming together of everybody in the community,” Pavlus said.
Biloxi has memorialized this wade-in every year to remember the civil rights demonstrations when Black Americans fought for their right to enjoy beaches in Harrison County.
This year’s event no doubt was energized by the death of George Floyd and the subsequent reaction, much of it from youth.
“I think just knowing that they have a hand in changing the future,” Pavlus said. “This has been going on for hundreds of years, and we’re just now getting a big enough voice to spark a movement like this and to get more involvement around the Coast and all over the world. That’s one of the biggest things to me, is getting enough involvement and letting the youth and everybody know that they can make a difference as long as they put their minds to it and lead where their hearts take them.”
The program ended with a prayer and presentation at the wade-in site just south of the Biloxi Lighthouse.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.