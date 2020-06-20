Moss Point mayor shares painted message of ‘Black Lives Matter’ on street in front of city hall

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The trend of painting the message Black Lives Matter” on roads and streets has made its way to South Mississippi.
Early Saturday morning, Moss Point mayor Mario King took to social media to show off the street in front of city hall that now says “Black Lives Matter.”
“As Mayor, it was my job to give you a reminder of the lives that have always been left out by telling you they matter. To my elected officials let’s start changing policy not just minds!” King said in his Facebook post.
He credited the chief of police of Moss Point School District, Rochelle Harris, for standing with him “all night getting this done.”
“It felt so good sharing experiences and talking through issues as black people. Keep being you, I will keep being me and maybe someone will listen,” he said.
In Washington D.C., “Black Lives Matter” was painted on the street leading up to the White House in vibrant yellow letters on June 5.
