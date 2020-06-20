Hot this weekend with isolated showers possible

We’re heating up today! Highs will be in the low 90s with plenty of sunshine. There’s a small chance for an isolated shower or storm this afternoon. Summer also officially begins today at 4:43 PM.
We’ll cool down into the mid 70s tonight through Sunday morning. Father’s Day will be hot with highs in the low 90s. Once again, we can’t completely rule out an isolated shower or storm.
More moisture is expected Monday through Wednesday. This will give us a better chance for hit or miss shower and storms. We’ll be warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s.
