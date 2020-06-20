“Celebrate us:” Jackson residents rejoice for Juneteenth

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Juneteenth commemorates the official end of slavery in this country. It is celebrated every year in Jackson but this time, there’s more energy behind it.
“I just think it’s a reflection of the times We’re stepping into that identity and we want to bring awareness to that identity,” said Jasmine Williams of Sipp Talk.
She helped to organize this year’s Black Joy as Resistance Juneteenth Celebration; held on historic Farish Street.
Dozens enjoying live music and shopping from black vendors, Friday.
Calvert White with Black Lives Matter Mississippi is another organizer.
“It’s just an opportunity for the black community to kind of come together even more than usual and promote the economy, promote unity in general, as well as doing a little self education about who we are,” said White.
In the past few weeks, protests and calls for police reform around the country have fueled new conversations about Juneteenth.
Politicians and corporations now recognize the holiday.
Juneteenth isn’t new but the holiday is often overlooked. Events like this help to spread awareness while celebrating black history and its people.
“I can understand the frustration with a lot of people saying oh now we’re just getting recognition for it. But I feel like any publicity is good publicity. I feel like as long as everyone’s becoming aware of it, then it’ll continue to be aware of it,” said Timothy Young with Black Lives Matter Mississippi.
“...A lot of us didn’t even know like the historical value of Juneteenth. We’ve been celebrating Fourth of July and all of these things. So I’m really excited to have something that we could celebrate us and have this space,” said Williams.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.