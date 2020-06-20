Biloxi Unity March draws crowd as protestors celebrate Juneteenth

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Protestors were back and marching for unity and equality for all. This time, however, they also celebrated the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in America, also known as Juneteenth.
The goal was to shed light on injustice and to bring everyone together from all backgrounds, races, professions, and denominations. They hoped to accomplish this through a peaceful protest and by building a strong relationship shared between citizens and law enforcement.
The protest began at 9 a.m. at Town Green and ended at the Biloxi City Hall, where prayer and worship took place.
The Biloxi mayor and chief of police both acted as guest speakers, and over 100 people attended the march, with many expressing joy as they came together to take a step towards change.
The Juneteeth celebration will continue at John Henry Beck Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. where visitors can learn more about the history of June 19th as well as receive information about the census and voter registration.
