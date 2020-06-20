Biloxi Lions Club Father of the Year announced just in time for Father’s Day

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One father received special recognition just in time for Father’s Day as the Biloxi Lions Club named its Father of the Year for 2020.
Richard “Wayne” Ross, Jr. was given the honor during the Lions Club’s June meeting at the Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum on Wednesday.
Ross was presented with a proclamation from the city, a t-shirt, and a plaque.
His daughter, Charlotte, said her father was always around for dance recitals and competitions. She also said he has volunteered at Sea and Sun Camp, Deaf Camp, and Diabetes Camp. Charlotte nominated Ross and said he was always there for her and for his other daughter, Maddy.
“He has been a chauffeur, a piggy bank. Anything we ever wanted, he supported us,” Charlotte Ross said.
“What a great honor, I mean to has a child that cares enough to do something like that,” said Lions Father of the Year, Richard “Wayne” Ross. “It is just wonderful.”
Ross’s family presented him with a gift of three face masks at the ceremony— the masks each emblazoned with Saints logos.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.