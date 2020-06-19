Waveland eyesore to be demolished ‘one way or another'

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Take a drive down Highway 90 in Waveland, and the former site of the Travel Express Inn will likely catch your eye, but for all the wrong reasons.
The property has seen better days.
“The biggest complaint is that it’s unsafe. It’s exposed to elements. Doors are open. People can walk in and out of that, and anytime people can linger around abandoned property, it’s bad news,” said Ward 1 alderman Jeremy Burke.
That’s why Waveland has declared it a menace to public health and safety, making way for it to be demolished. Burke said the property’s owners have been notified and must take action within ten days to tear down the building.
If not, the city will have the work done and will then bill the owner through their property tax bill.
“It’s going to come down one way or another,” he said.
That’s good news to one resident who drives by it every day.
“This is a main thoroughfare; we got a lot of transient people coming and going through here. So yeah, it’s high time that structure was torn down,” said Michael Saguire.
With the city seeing residential and commercial growth, Burke said getting rid of eyesores is vital to the future of Waveland.
“I believe we’re going to be getting some more things that are going to be accomplished on highway, and people that don’t live here or live here are going to start seeing a tangible difference.”
It’s a tangible difference to make sure the Hospitality City lives up to its name.
“Waveland is the welcoming mat to Hancock County and the Mississippi Gulf Coast, and we want to make sure we do our part making it as attractive to visitors as possible,” Burke said.
The city said it plans to have the property demolished and turned into a green space by the end of this summer.
