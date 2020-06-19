Updated numbers show decline in COVID-19 cases in Miss. LTC facilities

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Updated numbers from the Mississippi State Department of Health show a decline in COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities.
Following a court ruling in Hinds County, MSDH has released the names of LTC facilities with COVID-19 outbreaks.
When the names were first released on June 3, nine facilities across five coastal counties reported outbreaks, with one nursing home in Pearl River County reporting nine resident deaths.
MSDH released an updated list on June 19, showing only three facilities in two counties with ongoing outbreaks.
While MSDH has experienced technical problems resulting in limitations to daily reporting, there were 381 new cases of COVID-19 and 5 new deaths reported Thursday throughout the entire state of Mississippi.
The names of the facilities where outbreaks have been reported has previously been withheld, citing patient privacy.
The Hinds County Chancery Court ruling said the names of facilities with outbreaks of COVID-19 should be disclosed out of public interest, and the court agreed. A further recommendation from the state attorney general backed up the decision.
While the names of the specific facilities were released, the names of individual patients will still not be public, nor will how many cases each facility has reported.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.