Spring ends on a dry and hot note

This is the last full day of spring. Expect mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs near 90 degrees. A stray pop-up shower can’t be ruled out this afternoon but many rain-free hours are expected today. Air quality will be moderate in South MS. But, air quality will be unhealthy for some in southeastern Louisiana today. So, if you suffer respiratory issues and plan to travel west into Louisiana today be mindful of the conditions. Summer officially begins tomorrow at 4:43 PM. Saturday and Father’s Day Sunday will both bring slim rain chances and a heat index in the mid to upper 90s with a few locations close to 100 degrees. Rain chances could increase next week as a wetter pattern possibly takes over.