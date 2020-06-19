Seven of state’s top schools on the Gulf Coast, according to national analysis

“This is a well-deserved honor for Biloxi High and a great reflection of the hard work and dedication put in by the BHS staff and students,” said Superintendent Marcus Boudreaux. “While this recognition only mentions Biloxi High School, it is in fact a direct result of the efforts put forth throughout the entire Biloxi School District. The education that our students receive at every level in Biloxi contributes to their success when they reach the high school. Congratulations to all that helped us achieve this distinction!”