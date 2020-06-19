Seven of state’s top schools on the Gulf Coast, according to national analysis

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Seven of the Mississippi’s top high schools are located on the Gulf Coast, according to a recent analysis by U.S. News & World Report.
Biloxi High School has been named the number one high school on the Coast and is ranked fourth in the entire state.
Other South Mississippi schools ranked as follows: Pass Christian (#6), Ocean Springs (#9), West Harrison (#11), Gautier (#15), Long Beach (#19), Gulfport (#29).
This annual ranking is based on six factors: college readiness, reading and math proficiency, reading and math performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth and graduation rates.
Biloxi High scored a 90.24 out of 100 possible points.
“Being named the #1 high school on the Coast by U.S. News & World Report is an honor,” said Biloxi High Principal Teresa Martin. “Biloxi High school has an amazing student body and a top notch teaching staff that consistently strives for excellence. Our district, parents and community support are the driving force behind our continued success.”
“This is a well-deserved honor for Biloxi High and a great reflection of the hard work and dedication put in by the BHS staff and students,” said Superintendent Marcus Boudreaux. “While this recognition only mentions Biloxi High School, it is in fact a direct result of the efforts put forth throughout the entire Biloxi School District. The education that our students receive at every level in Biloxi contributes to their success when they reach the high school. Congratulations to all that helped us achieve this distinction!”
In Mississippi, students must take assessments in Algebra I, Biology I, English II and U.S. history before graduation, according to the Mississippi Department of Education. In addition to focusing on academics, the department has an Office of Healthy Schools to oversee students’ wellness through nutrition, physical education and counseling programs.
To see how schools in the state’s top metro areas ranked, check out the pages for Jackson, Gulfport, Hattiesburg and Meridian.
