Pascagoula High seniors finally walk the field to get diplomas

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Nearly a month after the school year ended, Pascagoula High seniors were finally able to walk across the football field Thursday night and receive their diplomas.
The traditional ceremony stayed as socially-distant as possible, maintaining state recommendations. Students also had the option not to attend the ceremony if they were not comfortable doing so.
For those who did attend, it was an emotional and joyful occasion and one that allowed them to see their classmates one last time.
“Today has been my graduation and I’m very excited,” said graduate Dayhath Marte-Herrera. “It’s a little bit different than other years. Obviously, we had to follow CDC guidelines. I was really sad at first. It’s been a really weird experience. Obviously, the world is changing constantly. This was something completely unexpected. Thank you to my teachers and counselors who were also amazing.”
The students all agreed it was an heartfelt moment to see their teachers and friends as they head off to reach their future goals.
You can watch the full graduation ceremony from Pascagoula High below:
Pascagoula-Gautier School District will host a graduation ceremony for Gautier High seniors Friday night. The ceremony will also be livestreamed. You can watch it at 8 p.m. Friday at the link below.
