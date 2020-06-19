Coastal Mississippi Mardi Gras Museum unveils another treat for visitors

Decades of costumes and memorabilia are on display at the Coastal Mississippi Mardi Gras Museum. But now, there’s a new exhibit that not only ties in Mardi Gras but also the coastal way of life here in South Mississippi. “It was really the costumes. They were just so beautiful in and of themselves but they might have stains they might have rips and tears on them. So, we didn’t know always who the costume had belonged to.,” said Gulfport mural artist, Teri Strauss Grandour.