Coastal Mississippi Mardi Gras Museum unveils another treat for visitors

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - After the opening of the Coastal Mississippi Mardi Gras Museum, many of the costumes from the old location, damaged by the Hurricane Katrina and worn through the years, had nowhere to go. Now new life has been given to the heirlooms, but this time in another form.
Decades of costumes and memorabilia are on display at the Coastal Mississippi Mardi Gras Museum. But now, there’s a new exhibit that not only ties in Mardi Gras but also the coastal way of life here in South Mississippi. “It was really the costumes. They were just so beautiful in and of themselves but they might have stains they might have rips and tears on them. So, we didn’t know always who the costume had belonged to.,” said Gulfport mural artist, Teri Strauss Grandour.
“Some of them had been donated and some of them had been in storage. So, we really just started tearing some of them apart form some of, what we thought, were the most beautiful pieces. I would see something in my mind and all of a sudden it would become whatever it was that made me think about the gulf coast and Mardi Gras,” Grandour said.
Not unlike the Mardi Gras season itself, the mural will continue to evolve. “It kind of kept growing and growing. As an artist, you’re never really satisfied, so it’s constantly getting something else. So, it’s kind of like Mardi Gras. It’s full of a lot of color and wonder. It’s been a really fun experience,”Grandour told WLOX.
