Black Daggers parachute team salutes health care heroes

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - For the U.S Army’s Black Daggers Parachute Demonstration Team, every day is a great day to skydive. On Friday the special operations team flew in on the breeze to celebrate healthcare workers in Jackson County, first in Pascagoula, then at Ocean Springs.
The salute from the sky is meaningful to Singing River Health Care workers and local first responders.
“A lot of these people, even in normal hours, aren’t able to get out and see us during our demonstrations and shows, so what we wanted to do is come right to their doorstep to let them know that we are supporting them and we know how much hard work they’re putting in,” said Jerry Germany, Black Daggers member, Sgt. 1st Class and Carthage, Miss. native. “To be in Mississippi is a really huge deal to me. I’ve only been able to jump down here twice since I’ve been on the team.”
His path to Black Daggers fame started with serving in the National Guard. Now, he and his teammates tour the country performing, saying thanks to those battling COVID-19 and showing why this operations group is truly special.
“We want to showcase our capabilities of special operations, so on our team, we have Green Berets, civil affairs, and cyber ops soldiers,” Germany added.
One former soldier who came out to watch was Jerry Cunningham, a military veteran who served during the Vietnam era and made this event an all-around celebration.
“It’s a good thing to do, especially on this day,” Cunningham said. “I’m an Afro American, and this is a big weekend, so I’m wearing my colors, so that’s basically why I came out today. There’s a lot going on with the hospital and the police, but this thing is important too.”
In the time it took for the Black Daggers team to roll up their packs and get ready for their next performance, it was right down the road in Ocean Springs as they continued to celebrate health care heroes.
