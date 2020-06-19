Black Daggers parachute team salutes health care heroes

“A lot of these people, even in normal hours, aren’t able to get out and see us during our demonstrations and shows, so what we wanted to do is come right to their doorstep to let them know that we are supporting them and we know how much hard work they’re putting in,” said Jerry Germany, Black Daggers member, Sgt. 1st Class and Carthage, Miss. native. “To be in Mississippi is a really huge deal to me. I’ve only been able to jump down here twice since I’ve been on the team.”