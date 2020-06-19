Biloxi Police looking for woman who threatened store clerk with a gun

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Police are asking for help to find a woman who allegedly pointed a gun at a store clerk before going outside and firing the weapon into the air.
According to Biloxi Police, it happened on June 14 at 11:55 p.m. at a store in the 1000 block of Judge Sekul Avenue.
The store clerk and the suspect got into a verbal altercation, at which point the suspect threatened the clerk by pointing a gun, said police. The woman then allegedly went outside and fired the weapon.
Police said there were several customers in the store at the time, including children.
The suspect is described as a heavyset woman with short-dyed blue hair and glasses. She was last seen leaving the property in a white SUV that could possibly be a Buick Rendezvous.
Anyone with information about the suspect or her whereabouts is asked to contact Biloxi Police by calling the criminal investigations division at 228-435-6112 or dispatch at 228-392-0641. Anonymous tips can also be made by contacting Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by phone at 877-787-5898.
