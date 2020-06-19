Alcorn State & Ole Miss to square off in historic meeting in 2028

LORMAN, Miss. (WLOX) - History was made Thursday for college football in the Magnolia State as Alcorn State and Ole Miss agreed to an in-state showdown in Oxford come 2028. This will be the first time the two teams meet in football and will be the first HBCU and current SWAC opponent that the Rebels have faced on the field.
Ole Miss Vice Chancellor, Keith Carter, said in a statement that “we need to keep money in the state” and that his personal relationship with Alcorn’s athletic director and former Rebel basketball player, Derek Horne, is what made the contract talks of the game official.
The game will take place on Sept. 9, 2028 at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
