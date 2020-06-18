WLOX recognized for educational programming

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - WLOX was recognized as the 2020 recipient of the John Harral Spirit of Education award.
Gulfport Chamber Director Tracy Yanez and Gulfport School District Superintendent Glen East presented the award in the WLOX studios Thursday morning.
The award was given for the “Mississippi Education” programming, showcasing lessons and activities for Coast students to supplement distance learning.
“We’ve done art, we’ve done music, we’ve done math, science, English, and social studies. All that to help benefit the kids along the Gulf Coast, and so the work that our team has done and learned from, the work WLOX’s team has done and helped us with has been a phenomenal partnership,” East said.
Gulfport, Biloxi, and Harrison County school districts partnered to produce the educational videos.
