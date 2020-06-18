Seasonable temperatures and low rain chances

A nice day is expected for Thursday with seasonable temperatures and many rain-free hours. A few pop-up showers will be possible. This morning’s temperatures will be in the 70s. This afternoon’s temperatures will be in the 80s. The heat index will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s. Rain chances stay low today, tomorrow, and Saturday. Hotter temperatures will be possible this weekend with highs possibly heating into the 90s. This could lead to the heat index nearing the 100-degree mark on Saturday and possibly on Father’s Day Sunday. The summer season officially begins on Saturday at 4:43 PM. The tropics are quiet in the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic and no new systems are expected to form in the next five days. Hurricane season ends on November 30.