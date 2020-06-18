St. Martin Athletics Announce New Coaching Hires

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - The St. Martin Yellow Jackets have welcomed new leaders in the coaching ranks:
Softball- Emily Romero: From Lauderdale County. Graduate of Clarkdale High School. Played softball for Meridian CC, and USM. Coaching career began in 2009. 4 years as an assistant at D’iberville, Head Coach at Pass Christian for 2 years, and Head Coach at Clarkdale for 3 years. Has been assistant coach at St. Martin for the past 2 years. Romero: “I am so thankful to be considered for the position. The community, school, students, and especially these players at St. Martin all work very hard to continue the strong traditions established for Yellow Jackets Athletics. I am just so humbled to be a part of Jacket Nation, and looking forward to great things ahead.”
St. Martin Athletic Director, Jesse Kanode- “We are very excited to turn the reigns over to Coach Romero. Our Softball program at St. Martin is a proud one respected state-wide. To lead this program is a very demanding job, and Emily brings a level of professionalism worthy of the position. Her work ethic and leadership will no doubt yield success for our Lady Jackets on and off the diamond.”
Volleyball- Mary-Beth Paseur: Mary-Beth Paseur graduated from East Central High School in 2007. She moved back to the Hurley community from Birmingham in 2014 with her husband and two children. She then took her first Volleyball Job coaching at East Central Middle School where she made 3 championship appearances and later moved to the high school making 2 final four appearances as an assistant coach. Kanode- “Coach Paseur brings a level of knowledge and enthusiasm that I believe will get our volleyball program to where it needs to be. Our girls have worked hard over the years, and the community supports our volleyball program, and I think Mary-Beth is going to be that final piece of the puzzle. She’s been to the big dance. She knows what it takes, and I believe she’ll get us there.”
Boys Soccer-Brandon Sema - Lifelong OS resident. Played club for Gulf Coast United and collegiate soccer at the University of Mobile. University of Southern Miss graduate with a BS in Physics and a minor in Architectural Engineering Design. Married with a four-year-old daughter. Going in to my 6th year teaching and 4th year coaching at SMHS.
Girls Golf- Katie Bridges - Originally from Carlsbad, New Mexico. Won a state championship as a senior golfer at Carlsbad (NM) High school in 1992. Played golf collegiality at USM from 1992-1996. Katie has been in education for over 20 years as an English Consultant and a High School English teacher. Spent 3 years as Head Boys Golf Coach for Oak Grove High School. Married to Jacket Baseball coach Kary Bridges. They have 3 children.
Cheer- Leslie Beam - Leslie is a graduate of William Carey University, where she received her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education. She has been the St. Martin Middle School head coach for five years. While there, her teams have won several first-place summer camp awards, won first and second place at Cheer for Hope, and won first and third place at the MHSAA Jr. high/Jr. Varsity cheerleading competition.
After over 30 years of being a mentor to so many young women here on the Gulf Coast, Donna Swilley leaves St. Martin after five years as head softball coach. Swilley began her coaching career at D’iberville back in 2002 as an assistant before becoming the Lady Warriors head coach for eight years.
Swilley tells WLOX that she is headed back home to Quitman, MS to enjoy time with her elderly mother and doesn’t know the specifics of what her job will be in the fall, but says she felt more than comfortable handing the keys over to Coach Romero to lead the Yellow Jacket softball team.
Kanode on departure of Donna Swilley - “Coach Swilley has been a part of high school athletics on the MS gulf coast for over 30 years. First as an athletic trainer, then as an educator and a coach. You would be hard pressed to find anyone down here in the athletic community that does not know Donna and consider her a friend. Kind of bittersweet. Sad to lose her, but she’s leaving so she can go home and be close with her momma, and that makes me happy.”
Congrats to all of the new coaches and good luck to Coach Swilley on her future endeavors!
