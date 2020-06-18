St. Martin Athletics Announce New Coaching Hires

Volleyball- Mary-Beth Paseur: Mary-Beth Paseur graduated from East Central High School in 2007. She moved back to the Hurley community from Birmingham in 2014 with her husband and two children. She then took her first Volleyball Job coaching at East Central Middle School where she made 3 championship appearances and later moved to the high school making 2 final four appearances as an assistant coach. Kanode- “Coach Paseur brings a level of knowledge and enthusiasm that I believe will get our volleyball program to where it needs to be. Our girls have worked hard over the years, and the community supports our volleyball program, and I think Mary-Beth is going to be that final piece of the puzzle. She’s been to the big dance. She knows what it takes, and I believe she’ll get us there.”