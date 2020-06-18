Social media playing big part in Black Lives Matter movement

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Protests are still happening across the country, but how people take a stand in today’s digital world is vastly different.
Over the last few weeks, many have taken to social media to post their thoughts and feelings on what’s happening in the country.
“Social media and post conversation dialogue has definitely been very important in connecting people and making sure things happen,” said Hancock County NAACP President Gregory Barabino.
Perhaps social media is helping keep the conversation about racial inequality in the country going, but local protesters want to see more than a tweet.
“Anybody who is continuing to just post on social media and not coming out and making a difference, or even being here in spirit, or just coming out and being here instead of sitting on the couch, you need to come out and make a difference,” said one local protestor.
Gulfport Police Chief Leonard Papania also questions social media’s effectiveness and said it’s on the individual to step up.
“Posting something to social media saying I support, that’s nothing. What are you doing? How are you conducting your day? Everybody has a role in this.” Papania said.
Even with many discrediting the effectiveness of the apps, they have been very useful for protest organizers.
“Really without social media, you would literally have to get boots on the ground and pass out flyers one by one. But with social media, you can have one big post go out and hundreds of people, sometimes thousands of people will see it, said march organizer Greg Whitfield.
