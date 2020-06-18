Schedule changes made to Miss. driver license stations

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Changes are coming to the weekly schedule at driver license stations in Mississippi.
Wednesdays were previously designated as “walk-in Wednesday,” allowing anyone to come in regardless of the last name.
Beginning the week of June 22, Wednesdays are designated for firearm permits, security guard permits, renewals and duplicates for driver’s licenses and ID cards.
Wednesday will also be available for customers 65 years of age and older to be serviced from 8-10 a.m.
Beginning June 22, the schedule at driver license stations will be as follows:
Monday: Customers with last names beginning with A-E
Tuesday: Last names F-L
Wednesday: Firearm permits, security guard permits, renewals and duplicates
Thursday: Last names M-S
Friday: Last names T-Z
Customers are strongly encouraged to wear masks inside the stations, and temperature checks will be administered to each customer before entering.
