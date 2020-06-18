Roaming mountain lion caught in downtown San Francisco

In this image from surveillance camera video provided by KGO-TV/ABC7, a young mountain lion wanders through the station's parking lot in San Francisco Tuesday, June 16, 2020. The animal was safely captured Thursday, June 18. The disoriented cougar roamed the streets of the city for two days until he was spotted by a police officer near Oracle Park, home of the San Francisco Giants. (Source: KGO-TV/ABC7 via AP)