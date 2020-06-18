Produce giveaway helps feed hundreds in Pass Christian

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - More than 200 people have some fresh produce to put in the pantry Thursday evening thanks to a local church and community outreach volunteers.
The team from Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church and Gone Fishing Ministries held a food drive-thru giveaway in Pass Christian. The line of cars stretched all the way down Davis Avenue as volunteers filled boxes with fruits, vegetables and milk for those in need.
“The produce distribution is made possible by the Indian Springs Farmers Association and also the Southern Federation Cooperative,” said Sonya Ashley. “We’ve found that there is a tremendous need even though some people have started going back to work. There’s still a lot of people that have not, and in our community, we have a lot of elderly that weren’t able to get out even before the virus.”
We’re told during this time of need this group at the church also does meals to go two days a week.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.