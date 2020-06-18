Mississippi actress speaks out after Facebook post to First Lady Reeves about state flag

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi-raised actress Aunjanue Ellis, known for her roles in “The Help,” “Men of Honor,” and “Undercover Brother,” is speaking out about the state flag.
In a Facebook post from June 8, Ellis implores Mississippi’s First Lady Elee Reeves to use her voice for change in the debate over the last state in the country to bear the confederate battle flag in its state banner.
Our conversation with Ellis on Thursday came on the heels of Gulfport’s city council voting to remove the state flag from municipal buildings. The Harrison County Board of Supervisors is also considering a resolution on removing and replacing the state flag.
“All of that is exciting to me,” Ellis said. “All of the state universities have taken down the flag, and most of the cities have taken down the flag. So, what I’m hoping is that it just won’t be another story about another city in Mississippi or another county deciding to take down that flag. You know, it’s time for the state to do that. These mayors and these county officials have shown great courage in doing that, and they have been doing that for the last several years. It’s time that the state leadership follows their lead in doing the same.”
The argument has been raised that 19 years ago the fate of the flag was left up to the people of the state. Many supporters of the flag think that it should be once again left up to a vote. This is not the sentiment shared by many locally elected officials, who are calling for the governor and/or the state legislature to make the decision themselves. Ellis also believes that it is a decision that has to be made rather than a vote.
“I think it would be... I know it would be such an act of cowardice to do that,” Ellis said. “At this point, the state of Mississippi is an outlier on this issue. The United States Marine Corps has banned the public display of the confederate flag. NASCAR has banned the public display of the confederate flag. This is the military and NASCAR. All of these things are, you know, icons of southern culture. Those icons are turning their back on this legacy, the legacy of the confederacy.”
For Ellis, the decision is most certainly about what’s right and what’s wrong. However, the implications of keeping the current flag are far-reaching.
“It would further burden us,” Ellis told WLOX. “It stops us from being a viable economy, a viable sociopolitical entity in this country, and in the world. People don’t want to do business in Mississippi because they are afraid, and afraid with good reason. People around this country know the legacy of that flag and they know the history of that flag. It keeps commerce away. We see it every year where our graduates from our schools and our colleges, they get on the first thing that’s hot and they leave. I did the same thing. You know, that flight, that exodus of our brain trust, has not stopped. People don’t feel, particularly young African-American folks, don’t feel welcome by the state. that flag tells them that they are not welcome,” she said.
So, in lieu of reaching out to state elected officials, Ellis sought the ear of Elee Reeves, the First Lady of Mississippi.
“Going in the direction of speaking to the leadership of Mississippi has not worked. We, myself and so many people before me and with me, have been pleading with Mississippi governors for decades. It has not worked. Beyond that, in the last several years, you’ve had a couple of things that have happened that have shifted the ground that we walk on in terms of domestic terrorism,” Ellis said. “The massacre that happened at Mother Emanuel in South Carolina, where Dylann Roof prayed with those members before he shot and killed eight of them, after that massacre we saw Dylann Roof waving the confederate flag as something that he revered, something that articulated his soul. Then we have Heather Heyer who was mowed down in the street and all around her was confederate flags.
“So, essentially this flag has been an accomplice in these acts of domestic terrorism, and that flag hangs outside of the Governor’s Mansion, in a state, in the United States of America. So, the reason that I wanted to address Mrs. Reeves is because George Floyd, when he was dying, he was calling for his mother. He was calling for his deceased mother. His mother couldn’t help him. She was already gone. He knew that he was coming to meet her,” she said. “So he was calling for her. My question is, what is it like to be a mother, and pass by that flag every day when people around you are dying, because of the principles that flag holds? What does that feel like? So, I wasn’t just speaking to Mrs. Reeves because she’s Gov. Reeves’ wife. I was speaking to her because she has a voice. She has a powerful voice, as another woman, and as the First Mother of our state,” she said.
“I really wish that Mrs. Reeves would respond to what I said. Please know that I said (those words) in this video but I express the sentiments of millions of people. I think she owes it to the state of Mississippi. I think she owes it to the children of Mississippi particularly, to make a stand, to take a stand, to encourage her husband to do the right thing,” she said. “If (Gov. Reeves) does this, if he says ‘we’re gonna put it on a ballot and let the people decide,’ essentially what he’s validating is this: racism outnumbers us in Mississippi. It just does. That’s just it. So, I don’t expect anything different from the outcome in 2001. His deciding to put it on the ballot is a cynical move on his part because I’m sure that he knows that the same thing would happen,” Ellis told WLOX.
Even if a decision is made, or a vote is cast and the flag comes down, there would still have to be a flag adopted that represents all.
“The poet laureate of Mississippi is Beth Fennelly, I think. She wrote an op-ed in the New York Times last week. She was talking about the Stennis flag and that the Stennis flag should be the next flag that the state uses and that flag could be a flag for all,” Ellis said. “The flag that will herald the new Mississippi for the 21st century and beyond, should not bear the name of a segregationist. Whatever flag that we choose, and I believe that’s coming, I feel it in my heart, whatever flag that will be, black Mississippians need to be involved in that process. It should not be someone saying to us ‘this is gonna be the flag’ black Mississippians. They need to have a say in its design, and its roll-out, and its presentation to the world.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.