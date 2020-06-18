Mississippi actress speaks out after Facebook post to First Lady Reeves about state flag

“So, essentially this flag has been an accomplice in these acts of domestic terrorism, and that flag hangs outside of the Governor’s Mansion, in a state, in the United States of America. So, the reason that I wanted to address Mrs. Reeves is because George Floyd, when he was dying, he was calling for his mother. He was calling for his deceased mother. His mother couldn’t help him. She was already gone. He knew that he was coming to meet her,” she said. “So he was calling for her. My question is, what is it like to be a mother, and pass by that flag every day when people around you are dying, because of the principles that flag holds? What does that feel like? So, I wasn’t just speaking to Mrs. Reeves because she’s Gov. Reeves’ wife. I was speaking to her because she has a voice. She has a powerful voice, as another woman, and as the First Mother of our state,” she said.