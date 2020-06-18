Gulfport’s Deon Drake Commits to MGCCC Basketball

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One of the best floor generals in South Mississippi will get his chance to shine at the collegiate level as Gulfport’s Deon Drake committed to Gulf Coast Wednesday afternoon.
Leading the Admirals the last two years as the starting point guard, Drake averaged nine points per game, nearly two assists and two steals putting on a show inside Bert Jenkins gym. Gulfport boasted a 49-15 record with Drake leading the charge, leading the Admirals to the state quarterfinals in the 2019-20 season before falling to archrival Biloxi 64-55.
He had an offer to play at a 4-year program - Mobile University - but chose to go the junior college route for a better chance at a starting position and to play in new head coach, Tim Ryan’s, fast-style of play.
“He’s a really great coach, he’s a winning coach. I’ve heard a lot of great things about him,” Drake told WLOX.
“He loves to play fast and you know how I am on the court, I always look to go fast pace. I think I can fit right in, perfectly with his game scheme. This year is going to be exciting, it’s going to be fun, I’m just ready to compete. I’ve always had a dream to play college basketball and it feels like I’m getting one step closer to my dream, what I always wanted to accomplish.”
