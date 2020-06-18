Former Pearl River Pitcher signs with New York Mets

“I am extremely proud of Drake Nightengale on his signing with the New York Mets. Drake is hands down one of the most competitive young men I have had the privilege to coach,” Avalon said. “Early on, Drake made it very evident to me that he had the desire to play professional baseball. After a lot of success and some tough times in the game, his determination and unending desire made this day possible. We look forward to following him as he continues on his journey and chases the ultimate dream all players have. Best of luck – we are proud of you.”