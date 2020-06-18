DACA ruling brings joy, but not security to Dreamers

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A U.S. Supreme Court decision on Thursday gives “Dreamers” a chance to breathe more freely, but they still lack a path to citizenship.
In a 5-4 decision, the court decided that President Donald Trump's plan to end the DACA program was illegal.
The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program was created by President Barack Obama in 2012.
It gives undocumented immigrant children who were brought to the United States protection from deportation.
Across the country and in Mississippi, Dreamers celebrated the ruling by the Supreme Court striking down President Donald Trump’s challenge to the Obama-era policy.
“We are so excited,” said DACA advocate Jackie Castro-Cooper of Ocean Springs. “Everyone in the community, whether we are immigrants, non-immigrants, everyone is happy.”
There are about 3,000 DACA recipients in Mississippi. People in the DACA program have to re-apply every two years to remain in the United States.
After a years’ long legal battle, the children known as Dreamers have grown into adults. Immigrant rights groups want to make sure they can stay.
“So we’re talking about kids who have lived in the United States, especially here in Mississippi, all their lives and we want to protect them,” Castro-Cooper said. “We don’t want to send them back to a country they know nothing about.”
“The people who are Dreamers, DACA recipients, they have a social security number, they are paying taxes, they are in school, they have jobs,” said Madeline Casey of the Mississippi Immigrants Rights Alliance in Biloxi.
President Trump has already vowed to find another way to put an end to the DACA program, leaving the Dreamers in fear.
“They’re not sure what next year will bring,” Casey said. “They’re not sure if their legal status will stay a legal status, and so it’s causing a lot of stress and anxiety for these people who are not sure of what their future holds.”
Legislation to give Dreamers a path to citizenship has been argued over in Congress for years but never passed.
“We want the Dream Act passed so they can be just like the rest of us,” Castro-Cooper said. “Free to do whatever they need to do to get citizenship. These people have the right to stay in the United States as citizens, but there is no road to citizenship. That’s why Republicans and Democrats have been working together for so many years to try to get a road, but there’s always obstacles.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.