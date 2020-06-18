Coast nonprofit works to prevent spike in homelessness amid pandemic

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Right now, homelessness is a big concern nationwide as people face financial hardship amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here on the Coast, the Open Doors Homeless Coalition is getting people the help they need to stay off the streets.
Experts are warning that homelessness in the U.S. could increase by up to 45% as the coronavirus pandemic causes unemployment rates to soar.
The Open Doors Homeless Coalition is staying busy to prevent any spike in homelessness on the Gulf Coast.
“We’re taking a proactive approach to try to help people stay in their homes so that we don’t see that here. We’re hoping we don’t see an increase because we’re able to meet this need now,” said Mary Simons, executive director and CEO of Open Doors.
That need is growing as emergency bans on evictions end.
Simons said they’re working hard to connect people to the right resources.
“We’re working with different funders throughout the Coast to make sure that we have different funds available to help people who have been impacted by the shutdown, or have been impacted health-wise, to be able to stay in their homes with some limited financial assistance until they get back on their feet,” she said.
Simons said much of what they’re doing now is similar to the work they did to help people during the 2008 financial crisis.
“We have the infrastructure; we’ve done this before, just in a different context. So we’re really looking forward to helping people to stay in their home and get their lives back,” she said.
Open Doors is also continuing work to help house those who are already homeless.
While it can be a challenge to address the needs of so many, Simons said they see it as an opportunity.
"People have been impacted in ways that none of us could have imagined. So we certainly want to connect with people and help them work through their situation and provide whatever pieces of assistance that we can."
If you’re facing eviction and in need of assistance, you can contact Open Doors at 228-604-2048.
