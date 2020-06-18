Biloxi street becomes symbol for Black Lives Matter movement

“When I look at this Black Lives Matter street painting that we did, I think about the people who grew up here,” Scott said. “It’s all about the history, and, for me, the richness of the community, of a people. This is the area that nurtured me. I like to say people are a culmination of their experiences, and I frankly never had a bad experience in east Biloxi. So, I’m a culmination of nothing but good things.”