Biloxi street becomes symbol for Black Lives Matter movement

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Overnight, an east Biloxi street became a huge symbol for the Black Lives Matter movement, and those responsible said they hope it will be an inspiration as the community begins to celebrate Juneteenth.
It took about two and a half hours to paint this street mural on Elmer Street that runs next to John Henry Beck Park.
It’s not graffiti, but a project that involved both art professionals and members of the community, and it all came with the blessing of the city of Biloxi.
The 200-foot long street mural caught Biloxi resident Richard Robertson by pleasant surprise.
He had been motivated by similar efforts around the country, and now it’s in his neighborhood.
“When I rode past earlier, not too long ago, I saw it,” he said. “Somebody had seen what everybody else was doing and now we brought it here. I wish that every city on the Coast could do it. Really every city in the United States could do it.”
The project was led by Carmelita Scott.
She said word spread about the project, close to 20 people got involved.
“I wanted it to be community-led,” she said. “I didn’t want an organization to sponsor and kind of own it. It was kind of my gift to my community.”
She said this project was a result of a series of injustices including the death of George Floyd, but it means more.
“When I look at this Black Lives Matter street painting that we did, I think about the people who grew up here,” Scott said. “It’s all about the history, and, for me, the richness of the community, of a people. This is the area that nurtured me. I like to say people are a culmination of their experiences, and I frankly never had a bad experience in east Biloxi. So, I’m a culmination of nothing but good things.”
Scott said she doesn’t expect this street project to last forever, but she hopes at some point, it will be memorialized for history’s sake.
“For this, I want people to come out here and look at these red, green and yellow letters and just think back. We weren’t brought here on our own volition, but we’re here and we just want to survive. That’s all we’re trying to do, is work, provide for our families and survive.”
