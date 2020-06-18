Authorities asking for information on man found dead on the side of the road

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are asking for help identifying a man found dead on the side of the road.
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said he was found on the side of Blackwell Farm Road Just east of South Carr Bridge Road on Wednesday around 5:30 a.m.
A blue mountain bike believed to belong to the man was found next to him.
If you have any information, please contact Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898.
If an arrest is made in this case from your tip, you may be eligible for up to $2,500 reward.
