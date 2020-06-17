Typical June heat. Pop-up showers possible.

Wednesday begins with a nice and mild morning. Temperatures are ranging from the mid 60s inland to the lower 70s on the coast which is slightly cooler than yesterday morning for parts of our area. Typical June heat is expected today with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s. We’ll have a chance for pop-up showers. But, the chance will be low because they will be fighting dry air aloft. Because we still have northerly flow aloft from an upper low to our east, if any showers pop up today, they could be confined closer to the coast perhaps right over the beaches. So, if you have beach plans, pay extra attention to the radar. While isolated downpours will be possible, most rain amounts today will be either none or up to a half-inch.