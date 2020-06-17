PSC Chair begins program to improve phone, internet, natural gas service

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern District Public Service Commissioner and PSC chairman Dane Maxwell is asking for your help to improve cell phone, high-speed internet and natural gas service in South Mississippi.
He’s implementing a program called, Zap the Gap, and the goal is to identify gaps in cell phone, internet and natural gas service.
Residents are asked to report areas that lack coverage.
“We’re trying to get Mississippians who do not have internet, high-speed internet, or they’re under served, or they have internet but it doesn’t work fast, or it’s not high speed and we want those folks to contact my office and let us know that, because we’re putting it together now,” Maxwell said.
To make a report, call 228-374-2160, or go online to www.psc.ms.gov/south/ztg.
You can also find out more by visiting Maxwell’s Facebook page.
