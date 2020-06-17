‘Please be on your guard’: Gov. Reeves concerned after spike in COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - As the number of coronavirus cases in Mississippi continue to rise, Gov. Reeves is asking people to please remain diligent and safe.
The governor tweeted his concern Wednesday, saying the number of new cases in the state had jumped up to 489, which is the second highest Mississippi has seen since the pandemic began.
“I’m concerned that people are losing interest in the effort to keep each other safe,” said Reeves tweet. “We are all tired and ready to be done, but the virus doesn’t care.”
The Mississippi Department of Health confirmed the number of new cases tweeted by the governor and reported an additional 23 new deaths. That brings the state total to 20,641 cases and 938 deaths caused by COVID-19 in the state of Mississippi as of June 16, 2020.
In South Mississippi, Harrison County has reported the third highest number of cases in the state just in the last week.
People are still encouraged to wear masks when out in public to prevent spreading germs to others. Limiting social gatherings is also still recommended.
