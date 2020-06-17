Outdoor Jamey Johnson concert coming to MS Coast Coliseum in July

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Coast Coliseum will play host to an outdoor concert featuring Jamey Johnson and local country music artist Cole Jones.
The concert will be held July 18 on the front lawn of the coliseum.
Ticket prices range from $35 - $75 per ticket, but to comply with social distancing guidelines, they must be purchased in tables of eight.
A limited number of reserved tables will go on sale Monday, June 22, at noon.
Jamey Johnson email list members and social media followers will receive a presale code allowing them to pre-order tickets beginning at 10 a.m. that Monday.
Tickets will be available at Ticketmaster.com and the coliseum box office.
