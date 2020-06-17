NCBC, KAFB commanders give update to base reopenings, COVID-19 response

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The commanders of the Naval Construction Battalion Center and Keesler Air Force Base sat down to give an update regarding military operations on the Gulf Coast during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce hosted a commanders’ updated with Capt. Bill Whitmire from NCBC and Col. Heather Blackwell from KAFB on Wednesday as to how their respective bases were looking ahead to reopenings during COVID-19.
The commanders shared how their bases each faced unique problems during the pandemic. Whitmire explained how working on ships and submarines poses its own risks, citing the rapid spread of cases on the USS Theodore Roosevelt.
Blackwell recalled how Keesler shut down base operations quickly so as not to overwhelm Keelser Medical Center and because the base houses a large trainee population traveling in from all over the country.
“Keesler couldn’t shut down because the training of our airmen is a strategic imperative,” she said. “No one stopped retiring. Even just a couple months of not training people takes years to recover from.”
The commanders also outlined that the military looks at what is happening in the communities surrounding the bases to determine reopening procedures.
“We look at Mississippi numbers but we also look at Harrison County, Jackson County and Hancock County, and over the past week those numbers have spiked,” Blackwell said, saying these factors stall the bases reopening procedures. “There’s not a 14-day downward trajectory of cases in the local area.”
The virtual meeting also allowed for questions from local community members.
Whitmire and Blackwell addressed how reopening plans would include civilians as well as military personnel.
Blackwell addressed that civilians are mission essential, and one of the issues to address with bringing civilians back on base is to protect high-risk individuals.
Whitmire commented on how reopening is a process, and it’s not like flipping a switch. He used the example of allowing only military personnel in the base gym when it reopened, followed by allowing dependents access and expanding the access from there.
The commanders also addressed efforts being made to improve morale, especially in younger trainees.
Whitmire explained more wellness checks were being conducted, especially in the height of the lockdown with multiple services closed. The base gym also provided virtual workouts, at Whitmire said they were working on getting exercise equipment to individual units to help maintain health.
Blackwell noted she has been concerned with restrictions on base, saying she’s had to keep the trainees not only on base, but on a specific part of the base so as not to endanger any at-risk individuals the trainees could be exposed to. Because of the isolation, when services are reopened on base, they are often reopened first to the trainees, such as the movie theater and gym.
