Moss Point Rotary Club helping childcare centers prevent spread of COVID-19

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two Moss Point childcare centers are reopening their doors with some new equipment in place to keep children and staff safe from COVID-19.
Mary’s Little Lambs Daycare and Little People Learning Center now have UV air treatment systems.
The systems were installed by the Rotary Club of Moss Point. The rotary club teamed up with Moss Point Active Citizens to raise $5,000 dollars for the project.
“They installed the sanitizers, which make the center safer, and it smells fresh when you walk into the daycare center. We appreciate it,” said Gwendolyn Kennard, director of Little People Learning Center.
“It’s a tough decision for parents to decide to send their children back because of the contact and the close environment. We know that [being] indoors— there’s a little more risk inside than there is outside. So we think that this helps. It’s not the only part of the solution, but it is part of the solution,” said Steve Renfroe with Moss Point Rotary.
Foster’s Heating and Air installed the system. They say it’s effective against viruses like the coronavirus, as well as bacteria, mold, and fungus.
“I think the parents can feel safe when they’re dropping their kids off that the air is being cleaned and purified for the kids,” said Mike Foster, owner of Foster’s Heating and Air.
The centers’ directors say its been tough financially to keep their doors closed, and they’re excited to finally reopen with this system in place.
“It’s great to know that someone has our back. And we’re just so excited about it because reopening, we’re able to let the parents know that we have sanitized, and also that we have air filters to help with our germs,” said Mary Odom, director of Mary’s Little Lambs Daycare.
The Rotary Club of Moss Point chose the two centers because of their involvement in Moss Point’s Excel by 5.
Mary’s Little Lambs Daycare plans to reopen in August.
