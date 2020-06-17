Harrison Co. becomes COVID-19 hotspot as coronavirus cases continue to climb

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The number of cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi continue to rise, and one of the biggest hot spots is here on the Coast in Harrison County.
In the last seven days, Harrison County has had the third most reported cases in the state, and Tommie James thinks people are becoming too relaxed.
“It’s very dangerous and people— they’re not taking it serious. If you value your life, this is something that you should do. You know, regardless whether they say you have to wear a mask or not, I think that everyone should wear a mask,” said James. “If you’re out shopping and spending money, you know, because that’s just a part of life, that you do have to go out and shop and buy things but you should take it more seriously and wear a mask.”
Other people like Gaje Barnett believe that it comes down to personal responsibility.
“I don’t really agree with mandatory having to do anything. I think that we should be able to kind of choose what we want to do. But when it comes to businesses, they should also be able to choose,” Barnett. “If they want to say, ‘If you want to come into our business and shop, then you have to wear a mask.' But then again, like if we’re out in public and we’re walking around not going in anywhere, I don’t think we shouldn’t have to wear a mask if we don’t want to.”
But if the cases continue to rise, Skeeter Kates thinks closing stores again may be necessary.
“I know as hard as quarantine has been for everybody, I think staying on the safe side and shutting things down for two more months or however long, but keep the essentials open,” said Kates. “Keeping the essentials open and stuff like that, I think, is a good thing, but I think everything else needs to be shut down for a couple more months.”
More than 12 percent of Harrison County’s entire case total was reported on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.
