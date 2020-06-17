Gulf Coast Business Council says many businesses are back to pre-COVID numbers

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulf Coast Business Council ran a survey that gathered interesting information.
“It’s overwhelmingly a positive response,” said Gulf Coast Business Council President and CEO, Ashely Edwards. “One of the really surprising things that we found, is that many of them said that they never had to furlough employees or reduce work hours during the pandemic... which was really a surprise that a majority of them said that,” said Edwards.
Many of those businesses, according to the survey, are back to pre-COVID staffing levels and revenue numbers. WLOX News spoke with two Gulf Coast small businesses who are excited to be back and found out that business is looking good.
The Flower Basket Florist in Biloxi has been a mainstay in the city for years. When the coronavirus hit, manager Amy Cruse wasn’t sure if the store would survive.
“We closed probably around noon every day, but we still kinda had things here and there,” said Amy Cruse, manager of The Flower Basket Florist.
Despite the unknown, Cruse said that her family kept a positive outlook and never had to close the doors.
“We kept things going as much as we possibly could. Mom would come every day, Dave would come every day and we would take, you know, whatever we could get for the day,” she said.
Now that most people are getting back to life, business has been great. Cruse said that the shop recently had a record-setting day.
“It was absolutely the best one we’ve ever had that I can remember. We had orders coming in a week after, you know, trying to catch up from Mother’s Day. It was fantastic,” Cruse said.
Across town at Panache Apparel and Accessories, the team there has worked through the pandemic and is nearly back to pre-COVID action.
“We have actually done really well. Our business has definitely picked up, and we are still seeing a lot of walk-in traffic, which we are grateful for. But we’re also still doing a lot of business on social media,” said Rebeca Fairley, owner of Panache Apparel & Accessories.
Even though business is great, Fairley is looking to the future.
“It’s been hard for us to get inventory. That’s what I’m worried about going into the fall season, but hopefully, they’ll start to catch up where we’re already kind of open and really trying to go forward with everything. So, hopefully, they will and we’ll have a good fourth quarter,” Fairley said.
Officials with the Gulf Coast Business Council say that the results of the survey should be available early next week. The full interview with Edwards can be found here.
